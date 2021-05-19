State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

