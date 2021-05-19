State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

