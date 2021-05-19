State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Freedom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $61.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

