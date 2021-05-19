State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.