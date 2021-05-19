Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MITO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 2.25.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

