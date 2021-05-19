Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $491.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

