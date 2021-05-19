Stifel Nicolaus Increases Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$4.00

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

