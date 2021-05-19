Stifel Nicolaus Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.84.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

