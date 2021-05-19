Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 35,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 2,632 call options.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

