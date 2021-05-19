Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CLNC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

