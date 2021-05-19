Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.