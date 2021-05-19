Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.