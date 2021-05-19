Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

