Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $201.01 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $204.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

