Strategic Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

