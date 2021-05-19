Streamr Price Hits $0.0858 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $75.46 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.01255255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.39 or 0.09873794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055555 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

