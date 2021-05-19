Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $252.84 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

