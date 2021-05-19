Subroto Mukerji Buys 3,970 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Subroto Mukerji acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RXT stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $13,832,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

