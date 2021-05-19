Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,688.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $8,688.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.89 or 0.10464017 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

