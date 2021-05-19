Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $40,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $16,200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $5,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $35,698,000.

Several brokerages have commented on MSP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

