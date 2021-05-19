Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last quarter.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

