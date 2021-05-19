Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 769.23%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.