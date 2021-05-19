Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,346,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,481,000. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,762,000.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

