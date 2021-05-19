Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1,250.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 991,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.