Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 147,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

