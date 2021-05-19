Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,303 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 257,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 116,743 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

