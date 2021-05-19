Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,732 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Getty Realty

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.