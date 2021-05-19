Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.35

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $18.26. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 30,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

