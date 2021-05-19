Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

