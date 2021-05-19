Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 million-$1.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 million.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

