Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.87. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.57 and its 200-day moving average is $497.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

