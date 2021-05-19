Suncoast Equity Management Purchases Shares of 2,730 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.89. 2,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $192.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.