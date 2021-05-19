SureRemit (RMT) Trading 44.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $78,553.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00318583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00183075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.59 or 0.01169192 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036548 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.