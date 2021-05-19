Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.87.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.