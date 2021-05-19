SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

