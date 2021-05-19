SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

HOOK stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $9,149,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

