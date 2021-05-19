SYNC Network Trading 48% Lower Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 48% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $100,302.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00507739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.61 or 0.01232415 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 141,307,871 coins and its circulating supply is 114,825,158 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

