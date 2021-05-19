SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $513,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SNX opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.