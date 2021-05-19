Synthetix Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $624.34 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $16.47 or 0.00042638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.01229724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.06 or 0.10221843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

