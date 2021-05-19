T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

T.J.T. Company Profile

T.J.T., Inc engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

