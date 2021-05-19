TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €24.30 ($28.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.95. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.92 ($23.44) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

