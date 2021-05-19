Tara L. French Purchases 1,843 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

