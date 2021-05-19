Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of TRGP opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

