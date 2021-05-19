Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $10.95 on Wednesday, reaching $217.38. 418,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,172. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

