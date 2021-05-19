Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.62 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.38. The stock had a trading volume of 418,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

