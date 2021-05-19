Taylor Schreiber Sells 11,077 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $290,771.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $161,332.92.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

STTK opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

