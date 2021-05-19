Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 7.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 2,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Specifically, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
