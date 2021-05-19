TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

