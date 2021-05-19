TCW Group Inc. Purchases 45,100 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

APH opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.