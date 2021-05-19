TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

